HMA Agro Industries to consider stock split after four months of listing

Stock split 2023: After listing on Indian stock market bourses on 23rd June 2023, HMA Agro Industries is soon going to consider stock split next month. HMA Agro Industries has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors would be considering and approve proposal for stock split in its upcoming board meeting. Company's upcoming board meeting is scheduled on 8th November 2023 at 3:00 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HMA Agro Industries stock split details HMA Agro Industries informed Indian stock market exchanges about stock split proposal citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 08th Day of November, 2023 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to sub-divide/split of the equity shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as may be required."

In this board meeting schheduled on 8th November 2023, company board would also consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/half year ended on September 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HMA Agro Industries IPO details It is interesting to see that HMA Agro Industries is considering stock split after just four months of listing on Dalal Street. HMA Agro Industries IPO was launched in June 2023 at a price band of ₹555 to ₹585 per equity share. The IPO was available for bidding from 20th June to 23rd June 2023. The public issue listed on BSE and NSE on 4th July 2023 at ₹615 per equity share on BSE and ₹625 apiece on NSE, delivering around 6 per cent premium to the allottees.

After listing at near 6 per cent premium, HMA Agro Industries shares witnessed sharp upside movement and went on to hit life-time high of ₹839.90 apiece on NSE in September 2023.

