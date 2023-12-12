HMA Agro sets record date for 1:10 stock split. Details here
HMA Agro Industries is currently one of the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products from India. The company's shares were listed on the Indian stock exchanges on July 04 at ₹625 apiece, a premium of 6.85% over its issue price of ₹585.
The Board of Directors of HMA Agro Industries, in a meeting held today, has fixed December 29 (Friday) as the record date for its proposed stock split. On November 08, the company board approved the sub-division of equity shares in a 1:10 ratio.
