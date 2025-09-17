Subscribe

HMA Agro shares rise 5% after spurt in trade volume; here's why

HMA Agro stock shows positive trends, trading above 30 after breaking its downtrend. Strong support at 30 and resistance at 35-38 levels is noted. The company reported a 57% net profit surge but faced a 61.7% QoQ drop, highlighting mixed financial results.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated17 Sep 2025, 12:13 PM IST
HMA Agro share price surged as much as 5 per cent to 32.50 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session amid a spurt in its trading volumes.

On BSE, some 58,000 shares of HMA Agro have changed hands so far, which is higher than the two-week average of 36,000 shares.

HMA Agro shares have remained largely volatile in the near-term. The stock has gained over 3.12 per cent in six months; however, it has fallen nearly 37.43 per cent in one year.

HMA Agro Q1 results 2025 highlights

HMA Agro Industries posted mixed financial results for the quarter ended June (Q1 FY 2025-26). The company reported 57 per cent surge in its net profit, indicating strong overall growth momentum compared to the same period last year.

On the expense side, the company saw a 19.2 per cent QoQ decline. Despite this, expenses were still 58.1 per cent higher YoY, in line with the revenue expansion compared to the prior year.

Profitability, however, remained under pressure. The net profit dropped sharply by 61.7 per cent QoQ. On a YoY comparison, net profit also fell 19.2 per cent, reflecting challenges in sustaining bottom-line performance despite higher revenues.

HMA Agro share price - Should you buy or sell?

According to Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, HMA Agro stock is seeing traction amid optimism about the India-US trade deal and better-than-expected monsoon.

“The stock is optimistic about the India-US trade deal and better-than-expected monsoon. The company has exposure to exports, especially in the Middle East, the EU and the US. As the Indian delegates are in talks with the US and EU, the market expects the India-US trade deal and the India-EU trade deal soon,” Gupta noted.

HMA Agro deals in agri and allied businesses.

On the technical chart, the small-cap stock looks positive. "It recently broke the downtrend line, trading above its resistance level of 30. Volumes are also rising in the stock. Currently, it is trading above its weekly high level. Strong support is seen at 30 and then 27, while resistance could be seen at 35 and 38 levels. As per the technical chart structure, we expect it to test the 35 to 38 levels very soon," Gupta added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

HMA Agro IndustriesIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
