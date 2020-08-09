HNIs holding in Indian companies rises in June quarter

“After the rally from March 20 lows, the Nifty at 21 times price to earnings (PE) is now trading at a premium to its long-period average; however, it is not looking as attractive as it did in March," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The brokerage firm said that any further upside of the markets from here would now rest on the inter-play of the health crisis and speed of demand recovery while the frequent localized lockdowns and rising covid cases can dent the revival in rural demand recovery.