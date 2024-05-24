HOAC Foods Listing: Stock makes stellar market debut, lists at 206% premium at ₹147
Hariom Atta & Spices (HOAC Foods India) had a strong market debut with shares opening at ₹147 on NSE SME, a premium of 206% over the issue price. The IPO received exceptional subscription of 2,013.64 times, aiming to use proceeds for working capital and general purposes.
Hariom Atta & Spices (HOAC Foods India) made a decent market debut today, as its shares opened at ₹147 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 206% over the issue price of ₹48.
