Holding company shares jump after Sebi's special auction plan
An effective price discovery mechanism will narrow the gap between market and book value for holding companies and boost the value of the holding company's listed shares
Shares of listed holding companies such as Pilani Investment and Industries Corp., Kalyani Investment Co. and Nalwa Sons Investments jumped as much as 20% on Monday, following a regulatory move that is expected to aid price discovery and increase liquidity.
