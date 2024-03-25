Holi 2014 to Holi 2024: Nifty 50 zooms over 200%, these 14 stocks skyrocket 3,900%
Nifty50 and Sensex have shown significant growth over the past decade (from 2014 Holi to 2024 Holi). Nifty50 surged by 240%, with CY21 being the strongest performer. During this bullish phase, an impressive 47 out of 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index have delivered multibagger returns.
Over the past decade (from 2014 Holi to 2024 Holi), India has experienced a significant transformation, marked by dynamic shifts in its economy, society, and technology landscape. From ranking as the world's tenth-largest economy in 2014 to now standing as the fifth largest, with aspirations to ascend further to become the third-largest, India's economic trajectory has been remarkable.
