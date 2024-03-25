Nifty50 and Sensex have shown significant growth over the past decade (from 2014 Holi to 2024 Holi). Nifty50 surged by 240%, with CY21 being the strongest performer. During this bullish phase, an impressive 47 out of 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index have delivered multibagger returns.

Over the past decade (from 2014 Holi to 2024 Holi), India has experienced a significant transformation, marked by dynamic shifts in its economy, society, and technology landscape. From ranking as the world's tenth-largest economy in 2014 to now standing as the fifth largest, with aspirations to ascend further to become the third-largest, India's economic trajectory has been remarkable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite challenges faced by major economies globally, India has demonstrated resilience, achieving an impressive 8.4% growth in Q3 FY24, reaffirming its position as the fastest-growing economy worldwide.

Multinational corporations are increasingly shifting their manufacturing operations to India. With its vast scale and potential, India emerges as a compelling alternative to China for global businesses seeking to expand their manufacturing footprint.

Against this backdrop, the Indian stock market has experienced significant growth, closely mirroring the expansion of the country itself. Starting from a market capitalisation of $1.5 trillion in 2014, representing BSE-listed firms, it has surged to over $4 trillion.

This remarkable rally has not only propelled the Indian stock market forward but has also enabled it to overtake Hong Kong's market capitalisation last year, establishing itself as the world's fifth-largest equity market, with a global share exceeding 3.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The substantial influx of retail investors injecting billions of rupees into Indian stocks has bolstered market stability, reducing volatility in the face of FPI outflows.

According to forecasts by the global brokerage firm Jefferies, the market capitalization of the Indian equity market is poised to reach $10 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, Jefferies anticipates India's GDP to surpass $5 trillion over the next four years, positioning it as the third-largest economy by 2027, surpassing both Japan and Germany. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's delve deeper into the performance of the Nifty 50 and Sensex over the past decade (from 2014 Holi to 2024 Holi).

Nifty 50, Sensex gained over 200% in last decade The Nifty50, representing India's top 50 blue-chip companies across diverse sectors, has surged by 240% since the Holi festival in 2014, escalating from 6,494 points to 22,096 points to date.

Assessing its performance over the calendar years, the index has maintained a bullish trend over the past eight years. Notably, over the last decade, it registered only one instance of decline in CY15, marking a drop of 4.06%. Among these years, CY21 stands out as the index's strongest performer, witnessing a remarkable gain of 24%, closely followed by CY23 with a growth of 20%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CY23 marked a significant year for the index, achieving several milestones, such as surpassing the 19K, 20K, and 21K marks. Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex has surged from 22,096 points to its current value of 72,831 points, marking a substantial gain of 230%.

Starting from its humble beginnings under a banyan tree to emerging as the fastest exchange globally, BSE has achieved numerous milestones throughout its 143-year journey. In December 2014, the market capitalization of listed companies on BSE surpassed the monumental milestone of ₹100 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, on November 29, it reached another significant milestone by surpassing ₹333 lakh crore, equivalent to $4 trillion, for the first time. Presently, considering the current prices, the market capitalization stands at 382 lakh crore.

14 Nifty 50 stocks skyrocket up to 3900% During this bullish phase, an impressive 47 out of 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index have delivered multibagger returns, with 14 of them standing out for exceptional performances ranging between 500% and 3900%. Notably, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv from the Bajaj Group secured the top spots with remarkable returns of 3913% and 2103%, respectively in the last decade.

Following closely, the Tata Group's Titan Company emerged as the third-highest gainer, boasting a substantial return of 1353.9%. Britannia Industries, a Wadia Group company, secured the fourth position with an impressive return of 1029%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Enterprises from the Adani Group and JSW Steel from the JSW Group occupied the fifth and sixth spots, respectively, with notable returns of 856% and 737% over the last decade.

Tata Consumer Products, another Tata Group entity, clinched the seventh position with nearly 700% returns. Additionally, stocks such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, LTI Mindtree, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, and BPCL also delivered impressive returns ranging between 500% and 600%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to these standout performers, several other stocks outpaced index returns over the last decade, including Asian Paints, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Divi's Laboratories, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, Cipla, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and NTPC, all of which saw returns ranging between 240% and 460%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!