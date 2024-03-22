Holi 2024: Here's why Titan Company is Sumeet Bagadia's top Holi pick
Titan Company, favored by Sumeet Bagadia, is advised for purchase at ₹3625 with a target range of ₹3,900 to ₹4,035. Technical indicators suggest a bullish trend with support levels at ₹3,360 and ₹3,400 and resistance at ₹3,750.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking has chosen Titan Company as his Holi pick. Bagadia recommends buying the stock at ₹3625 and adding up to ₹3,575 for the target price of ₹3,900 and ₹4,035, implying a potential upside of up to 11 per cent in the stock based on Titan's previous day close of ₹3,628.95 on the BSE.
