Holi 2024: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow?
The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Monday, March 25 due to the celebration of Holi. The coming week, the market will only have three trading sessions, as exchanges will also be closed on Friday, March 29 for Good Friday also.
