Holi 2024: Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow?

The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Monday, March 25 due to the celebration of Holi. The coming week, the market will only have three trading sessions, as exchanges will also be closed on Friday, March 29 for Good Friday also.

On Monday, trading at the country's largest non-agricultural commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), will be closed during the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm but will resume during the evening session from 5 pm to 9 pm. However, there will be no trading for the agri-commodity index on that day.

Both MCX and NCDEX will also observe trading closure on Friday.

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 14 trading holidays scheduled for 2024. Previously, the markets were closed on January 26 for Republic Day and March 8 for Shivratri.

Equity markets will be closed twice in April, once each in May, June, July, August, October, and December, and twice in November. On November 1, Friday, Diwali (Laxmi Pujan) will be observed, and Muhurat Trading will be conducted by the exchanges. The timings for Muhurat Trading will be notified later.

Stock market holidays 2024 According to the 2024 stock market holiday schedule, Good Friday marks the final holiday for March. April 2024 will see two stock market holidays: April 11th and April 17th. On April 11th, the Indian stock market observes a holiday for Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid), while both NSE and BSE will be closed on April 17th for the Ram Navami celebration.

Last Friday, domestic stocks surged alongside the global uptrend following decisions by the US and UK central banks to maintain interest rates. Despite a sluggish start, the Nifty 50 index gradually climbed, finishing the day with a gain of 85 points (+0.4%) at the 22097 mark. The broader market also closed positively, with all sectors except IT recording gains. Among the top performers were Auto, Pharma, and Realty. However, the IT sector experienced some selling pressure after a downward revision in revenue forecasts by the US tech giant, Accenture, for FY24. Accenture adjusted its full-year revenue growth outlook to a range of 1 percent to 3 percent, down from the earlier projection of 2 percent to 5 percent.

