Holi 2025: 4 Defence sector stock picks by ICICI Securities on Rearm Europe Plan

Holi 2025: Here are four defence sector stock picks by ICICI Securities. These firms may benefit from the Rearm Europe Plan. ICICI Securities expects Solar Industries India Ltd , PTC Industries , Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd shall be key beneficiaries of such a policy

Four Stock Picks For Solar Industries India Ltd, ICICI Securities has given buy target of ₹13,720). The Solar Industries share price is trading at ₹10,063 levels which indicates an upside of more than 36% as per target price recommended by ICICI Securities

For PTC Industries Ltd, ICICI Securities recommends buying for a target price of ₹20,070. The target price for PTC Industries by ICICI Securities indicates an upside of up to 66% for the stock that is trading at close to ₹12080 levels

For Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, ICICI Securities recommends buying with a target price of ₹9330, which represents an upside of close to 55% for the stock trading at ₹6006.70

For Azad Engineering Ltd, target price recommended by ICICI Securities stands at ₹2350. The target price for Azad Engineering represents an upside of up to 84% for the stock trading at ₹1276 levels.

Investment Rationale In response to the growing security theats, the European Commission unveiled the ReArm Europe Plan, a significant defense project. The European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized the need for Europe to step up its defense capabilities and assume more accountability for its own security.ICICI Securities says that she referred specifically to ammunition, air and missile defence, artillery systems, drones and missiles as weapons that Europe needs to invest in and hence the above mentioned stocks will be the key beneficiaries of such a policy. They expect the incremental spending to be directed more towards building capabilities and equipment procurement; thus, potentially opening the door wider defence procurement, overall.

