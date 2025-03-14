Mint Market

Holi 2025: 4 Defence sector stock picks by ICICI Securities on Rearm Europe Plan

  • Holi 2025: As Europe ramps up its defense capabilities with the new Rearm Europe Plan, ICICI Securities has identified four key stocks poised for significant growth. Discover which companies are expected to thrive in this shifting landscape and learn why investing now could be fruitful

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated14 Mar 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Holi 2025: Here are four defence sector stock picks by ICICI Securities.

Holi 2025: Here are four defence sector stock picks by ICICI Securities. These firms may benefit from the Rearm Europe Plan. ICICI Securities expects Solar Industries India Ltd , PTC Industries , Dynamatic Technologies Ltd and Azad Engineering Ltd shall be key beneficiaries of such a policy

Four Stock Picks

For Solar Industries India Ltd, ICICI Securities has given buy target of 13,720). The Solar Industries share price is trading at 10,063 levels which indicates an upside of more than 36% as per target price recommended by ICICI Securities

For PTC Industries Ltd, ICICI Securities recommends buying for a target price of 20,070. The target price for PTC Industries by ICICI Securities indicates an upside of up to 66% for the stock that is trading at close to 12080 levels

For Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, ICICI Securities recommends buying with a target price of 9330, which represents an upside of close to 55% for the stock trading at 6006.70

For Azad Engineering Ltd, target price recommended by ICICI Securities stands at 2350. The target price for Azad Engineering represents an upside of up to 84% for the stock trading at 1276 levels.

Investment Rationale

In response to the growing security theats, the European Commission unveiled the ReArm Europe Plan, a significant defense project. The European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized the need for Europe to step up its defense capabilities and assume more accountability for its own security.ICICI Securities says that she referred specifically to ammunition, air and missile defence, artillery systems, drones and missiles as weapons that Europe needs to invest in and hence the above mentioned stocks will be the key beneficiaries of such a policy. They expect the incremental spending to be directed more towards building capabilities and equipment procurement; thus, potentially opening the door wider defence procurement, overall.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:14 Mar 2025, 11:42 AM IST
