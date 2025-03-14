Holi 2025: Here are two stock picks by Bajaj Broking you should buy for more than 15% upside .

Holi 2025: Here are two stock picks have been given by Bajaj Broking. BajaJ Broking has recommended Piramal Pharma Limited and PTC India Limited for more than 15% upside

PTC India: Bajaj Broking has given Buying range for PTC India as ₹150-157 with a Target price of ₹178. The target price represents about 16% upside for PTC India. The Time Horizon given by Bajaj Broking is 12 Months

Bajaj Broking said that the share price of PTC India has generated a breakout above last 3 months range breakout (154-130) signaling resumption of up move and offers fresh entry opportunity.

Advertisement

We expect the stock to head towards 178 in the coming quarters being the confluence of the measuring implication of the range breakout and 50% retracement of entire decline (231-128)

Piramal Pharma Piramal Pharma Ltd: Bajaj Broking has recommended ₹193-203 as buying range for Piramal Pharma share price. The target price given by the brokerage for Piramal Pharma share price is ₹229 which indicates an upside of close to 16% for Piramal Pharma share price. The time Horizon given is 12 Months

The stock post the recent correction is forming base around the long term 52 weeks EMA thus provides fresh entry opportunity with a favorable risk-reward set up, as per Bajaj Broking.

Bajaj Broking expects the stock to head towards 229 levels in the coming months being the key retracement area and trendline resistance joining previous major highs.

Advertisement

Key Triggers for Piramal Pharma-

As per Bajaj Broking the Biotech funding in USA is witnessing an improvement, though not material enough to trigger meaningful growth in R&D spends and hence the CDMO opportunities are likely to grow at a slower pace in the near-term at the industry level.

Its inhalation anaesthesia (IA) business is witnessing uptick in demand in the USA market. The company is expanding its capacities at Dahej and Digwal which will drive the CHG business in Rest of the World, going forward.