Festival of colour turns impressive for markets; Sensex rises over 2,360 pts, Nifty up 424 pts from Holi 20224 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM IST
- From Holi 2022 date, Sensex has rallied by a whopping 2,360.53 points or 4.07%. On the other hand, Nifty 50 gained 424.4 points or 2.45%
Holi 2023: The festival of colours is considered playful and supposed to bring love and joy. In the market also, the festival has brought some cheer as Nifty, Sensex started the week upbeat. On March 6, Sensex closed at 60,224.46 up by 415.49 points or 0.69%. Nifty 50 ended at 17,711.45 higher by 117.10 points or 0.67%.
