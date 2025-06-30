You are leaning toward increasing domestic equity exposure over global. But do you expect consolidation ahead, or do you see the index moving higher from here?

Some global investors have recently leaned toward US markets, but Indian small-caps have outperformed in the last three months—matched only by the Nasdaq and the “Magnificent 7". Meanwhile, the US dollar has weakened, especially against the euro, while staying stable against the rupee, boosting India’s relative appeal.