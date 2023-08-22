Higher interest rates could be the new normal despite inflation coming down; what should investors do?4 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Experts warn that interest rates may remain elevated for the next one to two years, despite a fall in inflation.
Controlled inflation and low-interest rates are what the market has been desiring since last year. Major central banks globally have been raising their policy rates to bring inflation down. This leads to a belief that rates will go down when inflation goes down.
