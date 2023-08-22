Experts warn that interest rates may remain elevated for the next one to two years, despite a fall in inflation.

Controlled inflation and low-interest rates are what the market has been desiring since last year. Major central banks globally have been raising their policy rates to bring inflation down. This leads to a belief that rates will go down when inflation goes down.

If you think so, you may be wrong! Brace yourself for elevated interest rates at least for the next one-two years.

The US Federal Reserve has been raising rates since March 2022, lifting the Federal Funds Rate to a 22-year high. However, this has not cooled the US economy down significantly. Most economists believe the US economy will not see a recession in the near future. This could shift the "neutral rate of interest" higher than the historical average levels.

The neutral interest rate is like the balanced point for an economy's interest rates. It neither pushes growth too hard nor holds it back, leading to stable economic growth and inflation.

Central banks figure out the neutral interest rates by watching how the economy behaves. If borrowing and spending are robust, and inflation is picking up, then the neutral rate is likely higher than the current rate. On the flip side, if things are sluggish and inflation is slowing down, the neutral rate probably leans lower.

As the US economy remains resilient, experts say the policy rates could remain high for a longer period even if there is a fall in inflation.

No low rates in the near future? Most major advanced countries' central banks maintained abnormally low policy interest rates since the global financial crisis in 2008 through 2021.

But with the surge in inflation in 2022, the situation changed quickly. Interest rates in most advanced economies are currently near multi-decade highs. Now, even though inflation has eased in many economies, interest rates remain significantly higher than the long-term averages.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers underscored that the recent increase in food grain and crude oil prices, as well as better-than-expected resilience in global GDP growth, raise the danger of global inflation rising higher. As a result, any rate cut by any of the major central banks in the next 12 months is highly doubtful.

"Despite the dramatic tightening of monetary policies since 2022, fiscal policies across countries remain significantly more accommodating than in the pre-pandemic scenario. The accommodative fiscal policy stance would put additional pressure on inflation, limiting the leeway for monetary policymakers to shift to a more accommodative posture," said Hajra.

"As a result, even beyond 2025, both policy and market interest rates reverting to pre-pandemic levels are quite unlikely. Barring an unexpected collapse in global GDP, we do not expect the interest rate environment to return to pre-pandemic levels in the medium-term future," Hajra said.

What should investors do? Experts suggest balancing portfolios by diversifying by investing in fixed income and equities.

Prashant Bhansali, Director of Mehta Equities believes as interest rates will remain elevated for the next few years, before cooling down, investors who were forced to invest in equities and other riskier assets due to low yield from fixed income will divert a portion to fixed income.

"Investors can balance portfolios by diversifying. Asset managers will have a challenge as allocation in risky assets will reduce. Return expectations of higher single digits will not be a challenge for most investors," said Bhansali.

Hajra of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers is of the view that investors should scale back their future return expectations in comparison to the pre-pandemic average levels.

He, however, said that both inflation and policy interest rates have either peaked or are on the verge of doing so.

"Even if relatively high-interest rates persist for a longer period, the upside risk to inflation is modest, and the direction of interest rate change over time appears to be downward. From this perspective, the consequences of the interest rate outlook are anticipated to be either neutral or positive for financial markets and thus investors in the medium to long term," said Hajra.

Besides, Hajra added that with a high possibility of longer-term interest rates falling from current levels (though not returning to pre-pandemic averages), both debt and equity markets would benefit. This improves investors' medium-term return prospects.

"It appears that the consensus has already taken into account the strong likelihood of the persistence of higher interest rates over a longer time. As a result, the impact is already being felt in financial product prices. This means that further downside risk to both debt and equities because of higher interest rate persistence for a longer time is quite minimal," Hajra said.

"We believe that the current interest rate outlook would be moderately positive for investors in the medium to long term as compared to the situation that prevails currently. Such returns, however, on average, could be somewhat lower than the returns enjoyed by the investors prior to the pandemic," said Hajra.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.