Darling to doubtful: The story of Honasa's struggles
Rahul Rao 6 min read 26 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Mamaearth's recent inventory write-downs have raised alarms about its profitability and planning. With competition intensifying in the D2C beauty sector, can Honasa find its footing?
Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of the well-known D2C brand Mamaearth, crashed 60% in the last few weeks. Here’s the story of what could have happened.
