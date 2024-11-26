Darling to doubtful: The story of Honasa's struggles

Inventory issues

That D2C channel is growing is well understood. That D2C brands catering to the beaty and skin care niche are growing is also well understood. What is not understood is how Mamaearth plans to grow, especially in the offline retail channel. To grow beyond ₹2,000 crore of revenue, it needs to master the offline game. It must rely on distributors and stockists & super stockists–the middlemen. However, as a part of its project Neev, it aims to reach consumers more directly, even offline, by removing the super-stockist layer. This has created some problems.