Honasa Consumer Q2 Result: Mamaearth parent posts ₹39 crore profit vs loss YoY; revenue jumps 16.5%

Honasa Consumer Q2 Result: Honasa Consumer, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, posted a strong set of earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26) on Wednesday, November 12.

The company recorded a profit of ₹39.23 crore for the July-September quarter, as against a loss of ₹18.57 crore in the same period a year ago, in signs of a sharp turnaround in profitability. However, sequentially, the bottom line moderated by 5% from ₹41.32 crore profit posted in the June quarter of FY26.

In terms of revenue, the company recorded a 16.5% YoY growth to ₹5381 crore, as against ₹4618.2 crore in the same period last year. In the June quarter, revenue stood at ₹595.25 crore.

The focus categories contributed over 75% of total revenues and reaffirmed the success of the category-first strategy, while deeper distribution and brand building enhanced consumer engagement across India, Varun Alagh, Chairman, CEO & Co-founder, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹48 crore, up 8.4%, during the quarter under review, as per the press release shared by the company.

"This quarter brought strong category wins, with Mamaearth back in green, strengthening its leadership in face cleansers with a 123 bps share gain (NielsenIQ). The Derma Co. was recognised by Euromonitor (CY’24) as India’s No. 1 sunscreen brand, crossing ₹750 crore ARR milestone," Alagh added.

Younger brands grew over 20% YoY in Q2, maintaining momentum across focus categories. Meanwhile, general trade distribution deepened with a 35%+ YoY increase in direct outlets billed (H1 FY26), with Honasa further expanding its offline footprint across India.

Honasa acquires stake in Couch Commerce Private Honasa also announced the acquisition of a 25% share capital of Couch Commerce Private Limited for up to ₹10 crore by way of subscribing to Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares.

Couch Commerce Private Limited (CCPL) operates a prestige oral care brand, “Fang Oral,” focused on teeth whitening and everyday oral wellness. The company primarily sells toothpastes and teeth whitening products. It generated revenue of ₹3.14 crore during FY 2024–25, with an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of approximately ₹7 crore for FY 2025–26.

Honasa expects to close the deal over the next four weeks from the date of signing of definitive agreement(s) (November 12, 2025).

