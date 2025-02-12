Mint Market

Honasa Consumer Q3 Results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹26 crore, revenues up 6% YoY

Honasa Consumer announced a marginal rise in net profit for the Oct-Dec quarter on February 12. Shares closed higher ahead of results release. 

PTI
Published12 Feb 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Honasa Consumer announced its third-quarter results on Wednesday, February 12.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) FMCG firm Honasa Consumer Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to 26.02 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company, which owns brands including Mamaearth, had posted a consolidated net profit of 25.9 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in a regulatory filing. 

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at 517.51 crore compared to 488.22 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at 507.31 crore against 464.46 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

During the continued to strengthen its offline distribution through direct distributors in the top 50 cities, Varun Alagh, Honasa Consumer Ltd Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, said. 

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 07:32 PM IST
