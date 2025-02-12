Honasa Consumer Q3 Results: Net profit rises marginally to ₹26 crore, revenues up 6% YoY

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) FMCG firm Honasa Consumer Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹26.02 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company, which owns brands including Mamaearth, had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹25.9 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Honasa Consumer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹517.51 crore compared to ₹488.22 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at ₹507.31 crore against ₹464.46 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.