Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Honasa Consumer share price hits 10% upper circuit as co-founder raises stakes
BREAKING NEWS

Honasa Consumer share price hits 10% upper circuit as co-founder raises stakes

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Mamaeath Parent Honasa Consumer share price gained 10% on Wednesday, hitting upper circuit during intraday trades on news that co-founder had raised stakes in the company

Stock Market Today: Honasa Consumer share price locked in upper circuit as co-founder raises stakes

Stock Market Today: Mamaeasth Patent company Honasa Consumer Ltd saw its share price rise 10% on Wednesday, to hit upper circuit during intraday trades. The news that co-founder has raised stakes in the company added to investor confidence

The oco-founder and CEO, Varun Alagh who had held 31.88 pr cent stake in Honasa Consumer at the end of September 2024 quarter has bought additional shares worth 4.5 crore in the company. This means that Varun , Alagh's stake in theMamaearth parent company Honansa Consumer has now risen to 31.93 percent as per the filings on the exchanges,

The beauty and personal care company Honasa Earth sees co founder Ghazal Alagh wife of Varun Alagh holding 99,64,700 shares or 3.07% stake in the cmpany .

Honasa Consumer share price opened at 271.05 on the BSE on Wednesday, 3.5% higher that the previous closing price of 261.70. The Honasa Consumer share price thereafter rose to intraday highs of 287.85 marking gains of 10%. Since 287.85 also remains the upper price band, the Honasa Consumer share price was locked in the upper circuit

The Honasa Consumer share price theerafter coooled down a bit and was tradng at close to 284 levels

Honasa Consumer Share price has seen significant pressure and is still down 27-28% in last one month despite rally on Wednesday.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
