Mamaearth share price jumps 10% after Q2 net profit doubles to ₹30 crore; Jefferies raises target on stock
Honasa Consumer’s Q2 EBITDA grew 53% YoY to ₹40 crore, which was 25% above Jefferies’ estimates, aided by a oneoff reversal of ESOP costs due to scale-down of Momspresso business. Adjusted for this, EBITDA grew 35% YoY, 11% above estimates.
Mamaearth share price jumped 10% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 2023, its first quarterly earnings after the company got listed on the bourses. Mamaearth shares rallied as much as 10.09% to a fresh high of ₹387.65 apiece on the BSE.
