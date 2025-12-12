Honasa Consumer share price rises 5% on company's entry into men’s personal care category

Honasa Consumer's shares rose nearly 5% to 269 as it announced the acquisition of a 95% stake in Reginald Men, expanding into men's personal care. The brand, founded in 2022, has achieved over 70 crore in revenue in the past year.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated12 Dec 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Honasa Consumer share price rises 5% on company's entry into men’s personal care category
Honasa Consumer share price rises 5% on company's entry into men’s personal care category

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, surged nearly 5% in early trade on Friday, December 12, to the day's high of 269 on NSE as investors reacted positively to the company's entry into the men’s personal care category with the acquisition of Reginald Men.

The company, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday, post market hours, announced (December 11) that it will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures Pvt Ltd, the parent company behind the men's personal care brand Reginald Men, via a secondary purchase at an enterprise value of 195 crore.

The company said the remaining 5% stake will be acquired after 12 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria.

Reginald Men, which was founded in August 2022 by Trisha Reddy Talasani, is a premium personal care brand for men and offers a curated range of men’s products across personal care, especially sunscreen and serum, which is a focus category for Honasa.

Also Read | Mamaearth parent enters men's personal care market with Reginald Men acquisition

In the last twelve-month period (November 2024–Octtober 2025), the brand has achieved a top line of over 70 crore with nearly 25% EBITDA.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion into the rapidly growing men’s personal care category and further strengthens Honasa’s presence in the South Indian market, where Reginald Men currently derives the majority of its revenue.

With this addition, Honasa said it will gain access to deep consumer insights, proven marketing playbooks, and strong brand resonance in the region, further accelerating its market share across southern markets.

Honasa Consumer currently has over 1,00,000 FMCG retail outlets and a distribution network covering more than 18,000 pin codes across India. Its products are available to customers in over 700 districts across the country, according to its exchange filing.

Also Read | Honasa Consumer shares surge over 9%; should investors buy, sell or hold?

Honasa Consumer share price trend

Although the shares gained strength today, they remain weak overall in December, having dropped nearly 10% so far. The stock witnessed sharp volatility in 2025, hitting a new all-time low of 197 in February before rebounding strongly over the following months and surging 70% to a one-year peak of 334.20 in June.

However, those gains were put to the test as the shares faced another round of selling pressure thereafter. For the September quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 39.22 crore. It had reported a loss of 18.57 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read | Honasa Consumer Q2 Result: Mamaearth parent posts ₹39 crore profit vs loss YoY

Revenue from operations rose 16.5% to 538.06 crore in the quarter compared to 461.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Honasa ConsumerTop Gainers
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHonasa Consumer share price rises 5% on company's entry into men’s personal care category
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.