Honasa Consumer share price rises 5% on company's entry into men’s personal care category

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, surged nearly 5% in early trade on Friday, December 12, to the day's high of ₹269 on NSE as investors reacted positively to the company's entry into the men’s personal care category with the acquisition of Reginald Men.

The company, which owns FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday, post market hours, announced (December 11) that it will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures Pvt Ltd, the parent company behind the men's personal care brand Reginald Men, via a secondary purchase at an enterprise value of ₹195 crore.

The company said the remaining 5% stake will be acquired after 12 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria.

Reginald Men, which was founded in August 2022 by Trisha Reddy Talasani, is a premium personal care brand for men and offers a curated range of men’s products across personal care, especially sunscreen and serum, which is a focus category for Honasa.

In the last twelve-month period (November 2024–Octtober 2025), the brand has achieved a top line of over ₹70 crore with nearly 25% EBITDA.

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion into the rapidly growing men’s personal care category and further strengthens Honasa’s presence in the South Indian market, where Reginald Men currently derives the majority of its revenue.

With this addition, Honasa said it will gain access to deep consumer insights, proven marketing playbooks, and strong brand resonance in the region, further accelerating its market share across southern markets.

Honasa Consumer currently has over 1,00,000 FMCG retail outlets and a distribution network covering more than 18,000 pin codes across India. Its products are available to customers in over 700 districts across the country, according to its exchange filing.

Honasa Consumer share price trend Although the shares gained strength today, they remain weak overall in December, having dropped nearly 10% so far. The stock witnessed sharp volatility in 2025, hitting a new all-time low of ₹197 in February before rebounding strongly over the following months and surging 70% to a one-year peak of ₹334.20 in June.

However, those gains were put to the test as the shares faced another round of selling pressure thereafter. For the September quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹39.22 crore. It had reported a loss of ₹18.57 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.5% to ₹538.06 crore in the quarter compared to ₹461.82 crore in the year-ago period.