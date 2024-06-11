Honasa Consumer share price slumps 5% after 66 lakh shares change hands via block deal
Honasa Consumer share price dropped 5% after a ₹291 crore block deal on the bourses involving 66.20 lakh shares at an average price of ₹439 per share. Fireside Ventures and Sofina Ventures likely sold up to 2% of Mamaearth's parent company.
Honasa Consumer share price slumped 5% on Tuesday's session following a block deal of ₹291 crore that took place on the bourses, as per media reports.
