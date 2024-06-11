Honasa Consumer share price slumped 5% on Tuesday's session following a block deal of ₹291 crore that took place on the bourses, as per media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Moneycontrol, the transaction involved the transfer of around 66.20 lakh shares, representing a 2% ownership in Mamaearth's parent company. The block sale was completed at an average price of ₹439 per share, representing a more than 4% reduction from the stock's previous close of ₹457.95 per share.

Moneycontrol noted in its news report that it was unable to quickly identify the parties involved in the sale. CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources, that Fireside Ventures and Sofina Ventures were the likely sellers in the purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a CNBC-TV18 story, Fireside Ventures and Sofina Ventures sought to sell up to 2% of Mamaearth's parent company in a block sale for ₹273.2 crore. Despite the fact that the two investors are the most likely sellers in this transaction, the amount of share offloaded by each entity is unknown.

According to the most recent shareholder data, Fireside Ventures Investment Fund owned 5.28% of Honasa Consumer, while Sofina Ventures held 6.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honasa Consumer share price opened at ₹440.60 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹443.70, and a low of ₹435.05 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, no major traction has been seen since last week; however, prices are already trading in a bullish breakout, and a move beyond 450 could trigger a resumption of the upmove. For current longs, 425 can be kept as a stop loss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mamaearth parent announced a consolidated net profit of ₹30.47 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, its highest-ever quarterly profit. This also represented a major improvement over the loss of ₹161.75 crore registered in the same period previous year. Furthermore, income from operations climbed by 21.5% year on year to ₹471.09 crore in the same period.

Following Q4 results, brokerage ICICI Securities, raised its earning estimates.

“We increase our earnings estimates by ~3% / 2% for FY25E / 26E, largely driven by better margin expectations, modelling in revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 24 / 49 / 50 (%) over FY24-26E. Maintain BUY with a DCF-based unchanged target price of ₹550. At our TP, the stock will trade at 70x FY26E EPS and 5x EV/Sales FY26E. Key risks include excessive competition, execution miss, low success in scale-up of new brands," the brokerage said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!