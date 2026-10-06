Honasa Consumer share price up 60% in 6 months - What's behind the rally in shares of Mamaearth parent? What lies ahead?

Honasa Consumer share price surged nearly 12% intraday on Tuesday, 6 October, after reporting business performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 (Q2FY27). Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent of the personal care brand Mamaearth, opened at ₹450.65 against their previous close of ₹441.80 and jumped as much as 11.6% to an intraday high of ₹492.90. At this level, the stock is up more than 61% over the last six months, while year-to-date, it is up over 73%.

Honasa Consumer Q2 performance In an exchange filing on 6 October, Honasa Consumer said Q2FY27 may be another robust quarter for the company, building on the momentum established in the last quarter. It expects a year-on-year (YoY) growth in net sales value in the early thirties during the quarter, supported by broad-based traction in its focus categories, across brands.

The company said its largest brand, Mamaearth, has sustained its growth momentum over the last few quarters and is expected to deliver high-teens YoY growth during the quarter, supported by rising brand affinity and a widening offline footprint.

"Our younger brands continue to scale on strong traction and are expected to accelerate their YoY growth to around mid-forties," said the company.

"We continue to deliver on our goal of EBITDA margin improvement, and we expect the business to deliver an early double-digit operating margin profile in Q2FY27 as well with strong YoY gains in the quarter," said the company.

A detailed update will follow after board approval of the Q2FY27 financial results, the company said.

Why is Honasa Consumer's share price rising? Shares of the company, founded by the husband-and-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, have been on a strong uptrend this year so far, defying weak stock market sentiment, due to the company's rapid offline growth.

Reporting its Q2FY27 performance update, the company said its offline segment continues to lead its growth, with General Trade and Modern Trade both expected to post strong growth, backed by deeper direct distribution in General Trade and sharper execution at the point of sale. Online is expected to see continued growth momentum during the quarter.

Honasa's Q1 numbers were strong, catching investors' attention in a market that has seen narrow, stock-specific movements this year.

Honasa’s net profit rose 119% year-on-year to ₹90.4 crore in Q1FY27. Consolidated revenue from operations increased 27% to ₹756 crore from ₹595 crore in the year-ago quarter.