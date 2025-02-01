Stock Market Today: Honasa Consumer shares jumped up to 3% in the morning trades on Saturday as ICICI Prudential raised stake in the company from 5.48% to 7.61%

Honasa Consumer share price opened at ₹220.50 on the BSE on Saturday, almost flat over the previous days closing price of ₹220.55. The Honasa Consumer share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹227.15 marking gains of almost 3%

Honasa Consumer share price had almost halved from 52 week or 1 year high of ₹546.50 in September 2025, to 52 week or 1 year lows of ₹205.25 on 31 December 2025. Hence a bounce back now is encouraging and also supported by the stake hikes by ICICI Prudential in Honasa Consumer

ICICI Prudential hikes stakes in Honasa Consumer

ICICI Prudential intimated the exchanges on 31 January 2025 that it has increased shareholding in Honasa Consumer on cumulative basis to 7.61% from 5.48% as was reported by ICICI Prudential on 12 September 2024

ICICI Prudential recently acquired 4,80,383 shares of Honasa Consumer representing 0.15% stake in Honasa Consumer.

Prior to the latest acquisition of 0.15% stake in Honasa Consumer, ICICI Prudential had been holding 24,237,183 shares in Honasa Consumer , which represented 7.46% stake of ICICI Prudential In Honasa Consumer.

However after the recent acquisition of 0.15% stake by ICICI Prudential In Honasa Consumer , ICICI Prudential now holds 24,726566 shares of Honasa Consumer translating into 7.61% stakes of ICICI Prudential in Honasa Consumer.

The acquisition of shares by ICICI Prudential in Honasa Consumer has been made from open markets

Honasa Consumer expansions The Derma Company Honasa Consumer on 30 January had said that to strengthens its offline presence, Honasa Consumer has launches its First Ever Exclusive Brand Outlet in Gurugram.

The Derma Company is a science-based skincare brand formulated using active ingredients in potent formulations to solve skincare concerns.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment.