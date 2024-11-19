Honasa share price extends losses, slumps 18% to hit 52-week low on weak Q2 results

  • Honasa share price fell 18% to a new 52-week low of 242.60 following disappointing Q2 results, reporting a consolidated loss of 18.57 crore. Analysts suggest avoiding the stock amid negative momentum as it continues to decline.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Nov 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Honasa share price plummets 30% following Q2 Results, touches new low
Honasa share price plummets 30% following Q2 Results, touches new low

Honasa share price extended losses on Tuesday's session touching a fresh 52-week low post its Q2 results. Honasa share price today slumped 18%, the stock touched an intraday low of 242.60 apiece on BSE. The firm that owns FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co saw its shares drop 20% on Monday after announcing a consolidated loss of 18.57 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, attributed to inventory adjustments.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the Honasa share price has reacted negatively in the last two sessions post-bad results and is around down 30, hitting fresh new lows. This is a new listing, hence sufficient technical data is not available. However, considering the negative momentum, avoid catching the falling knife and use any bounce to exit longs as it will continue to underperform in the near term.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:44 AM IST
