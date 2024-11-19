Honasa share price extends losses, slumps 18% to hit 52-week low on weak Q2 results

Honasa share price extended losses on Tuesday's session touching a fresh 52-week low post its Q2 results. Honasa share price today slumped 18%, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹242.60 apiece on BSE. The firm that owns FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co saw its shares drop 20% on Monday after announcing a consolidated loss of ₹18.57 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, attributed to inventory adjustments.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the Honasa share price has reacted negatively in the last two sessions post-bad results and is around down 30, hitting fresh new lows. This is a new listing, hence sufficient technical data is not available. However, considering the negative momentum, avoid catching the falling knife and use any bounce to exit longs as it will continue to underperform in the near term.