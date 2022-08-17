AMTD Digital Inc called 'mother of all shorts’ is extremely risky trade3 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM IST
By any conventional measure, AMTD Digital Inc. is one of the world’s most overvalued stocks
The barely profitable Hong Kong financial services firm trades at more than 400 times its latest fiscal-year profit, compared with about 6 times for Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Even after tumbling more than 90% from its peak in early August, AMTD Digital’s 2,221% gain since listing in New York five weeks ago rivals GameStop Corp.’s surge at the peak of meme-stock mania.