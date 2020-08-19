Hong Kong canceled pre-market trading for its $5.8 trillion stock market as a typhoon scraped past the city, with the morning session also looking unlikely.

Morning trading in securities market, including Hong Kong-China stock connect trading, and derivatives market has been delayed, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. said in a statement.

Typhoon signal 9 remains in force, the second-highest in the city’s storm warning system, due to the proximity of Typhoon Higos. Under exchange rules, the morning trading session will be canceled if signal 8 or above is still hoisted at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time. If the signal isn’t lowered before noon, the entire day’s trading will be abandoned.

The Hong Kong Observatory said at 6:45 a.m the signal will be lowered to 8 “within the next couple of hours."

At 7 a.m., Higos was centered about 90km west-southwest of Hong Kong’s observatory and is forecast to move northwest or west-northwest at about 20 milometers per hour inland and weaken gradually, the observatory said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

