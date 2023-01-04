Hong Kong Stock Exchange woos global companies after expanding China link4 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:49 PM IST
CEO Nicolas Aguzin says he wants to use China ties to ‘do something great internationally’
Hong Kong is making a pitch to multinational companies to list on its stock market, despite heightened tensions between China and the West.
