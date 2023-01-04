Hong Kong Stock Exchange woos global companies after expanding China link
CEO Nicolas Aguzin says he wants to use China ties to ‘do something great internationally’
Hong Kong is making a pitch to multinational companies to list on its stock market, despite heightened tensions between China and the West.
The city’s stock exchange hopes a new initiative that allows mainland Chinese investors to trade shares of international companies will present a compelling case for some of the world’s largest businesses to raise funds in the Asian financial hub.
“Hong Kong will become the only market in the world where companies have the ability to capture the demand from two gigantic pools of investors that are uncorrelated," said Nicolas Aguzin, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., in an interview. “You could have the best of both worlds," he added.
In December, securities regulators said foreign companies with primary listings in Hong Kong could—for the first time—be eligible for inclusion in the eight-year-old Stock Connect trading link with mainland China. The plan would give these companies direct access to China’s active individual investor base if their stocks meet market-capitalization criteria and other requirements.
A big part of the Hong Kong exchange’s pitch to international companies is that monetary conditions in China are dramatically different to those elsewhere. While central banks in the U.S., the U.K. and the eurozone are increasing interest rates to fight inflation, China has cut rates this year and is only now coming out of a prolonged zero-Covid policy that has hurt economic growth. That means domestic bonds offer limited returns for Chinese investors. It could also make international shares more attractive.
Mr. Aguzin is also pitching international companies on the value of making their shares available in China—a huge consumer market for multinationals.
“If they are companies that have some sales revenues, manufacturing or whatever from the mainland, that would be a plus," he said.
This isn’t the first time the exchange operator, also known as HKEX, has attempted to attract more international companies. In the early 2010s, the exchange secured the listings of marquee western brands including Prada SpA, L’Occitane International SA. and Samsonite International SA., as well as metals and mining giants like Glencore PLC and Vale SA. At the time, those companies saw Asia—and particularly China—as their biggest growth drivers and listing their shares in Hong Kong was a way to capitalize on that potential.
A decade on, the results have been underwhelming. Glencore, whose $10 billion secondary listing in May 2011 remains the largest initial public offering by a foreign company in Hong Kong to date, withdrew its shares from the exchange in 2018, citing a lack of liquidity. Only 0.3% of its shares were traded on the HKEX, the Swiss company said at the time. Glencore was also listed in London and Johannesburg and still trades in both of those cities.
Shares of Prada, which listed in Hong Kong in June 2011 after raising $2.1 billion, had an average daily trading turnover of around $4 million over the past year, according to FactSet data.
A key reason for the light trading in companies like Prada is because they failed to secure significant local demand at the time of their IPOs, said Philippe Espinasse, a consultant and former equity capital markets banker who is the author of several books on IPOs.
“L’Occitane and Prada relied materially on Chinese demand for their products and growth at the time of their IPOs. Things are now very different post-Covid and, of course, geopolitical considerations may make listing in Hong Kong difficult for some," he said.
At the end of November, there were 196 foreign companies listed in Hong Kong with a combined market value of $297 billion, or 7% of total market capitalization, according to data from the HKEX.
The HKEX has been ranked as the world’s top IPO venue for seven of the past 13 years, thanks in large part to a long parade of Chinese listings. Mainland Chinese companies now account for more than three quarters of the HKEX’s total market capitalization. That has led to some criticism that the exchange is overly reliant on China.
Mr. Aguzin, who joined the company from JPMorgan Chase & Co in May 2021, is the first CEO of the exchange who doesn’t speak Chinese. The 54-year-old Argentine said he has no qualms about aligning Hong Kong’s future with that of China.
“What do I say to people saying you’re too focused on China? Of course, that’s my strength. I want to use that, build that strength to do something great internationally," he said.
The expansion of the Stock Connect link is only part of the exchange’s pitch to international companies. On Dec. 20, the HKEX opened a New York office. It is also scouting locations for a European office. These offices could help bring the exchange closer to investors, brokers and companies, Mr. Aguzin said.
Under the leadership of Charles Li, Mr. Aguzin’s predecessor, the HKEX pursued some high-profile expansions. That included the $2 billion acquisition of the London Metal Exchange in 2012 and a failed bid to buy the London Stock Exchange in 2019.
Global investors have been cautious about Chinese stocks over the past year in light of Beijing’s long-running zero-Covid policy and its regulatory clampdowns on private companies. The government has performed a U-turn on both measures—scrapping its commitment to zero-Covid, and moving to support private companies, including those in the property sector. That has made some investors and analysts more bullish on China, but has also raised concerns about the capriciousness of Chinese policy.
“Right now, the mainland may be more interested in doing something to make its reputation more positive to global businesses, but whether the regulators will flip their position in the future is another factor these companies must keep in mind," said Prof. Zhiwu Chen, chair of finance at the University of Hong Kong’s business school.