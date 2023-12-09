Hong Kong Stock Market Slump: Historic market fall triggers wave of brokerage closures
The prolonged Hong Kong stock market slump is the reflection of a persistent slowdown in the economy. The historic slow growth in Hong Kong’s $4.6 trillion stock market has forced thirty local brokerages to close down this year
A historic slump in Hong Kong’s $4.6 trillion stock market is rippling through the city’s financial industry.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message