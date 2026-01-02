Hong Kong stocks start 2026 strong on tech rally

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks kicked off 2026 on a strong note to climb to a one-month high, as renewed optimism towards China's domestic artificial intelligence sector continued to buoy the market.

** By the midday break on Friday, the benchmark Hang Seng Index had added 2.2% to 26,189.79, its highest level since December 2.

** That extended the rally from 2025, which was the index's best annual gain since 2017.

** Leading the gains on Friday, the tech sector index leapt 3.4% to the highest level since November 18, and the artificial intelligence (AI) index added 3.2%.

** That came after DeepSeek published a paper this week showcasing a cheaper way to develop AI, reigniting optimism towards Chinese tech capabilities.

** "AI technology narratives will still be the main theme running throughout the year" with DeepSeek continuing to catalyse a revaluation of Chinese assets, analysts at Guolian Minsheng Securities said in a note.

** Shares of Chinese AI chip designer Shanghai Biren Technology more than doubled in their Hong Kong debut, kicking off the financial hub's first listing of 2026 with a bang.

** "Tech optimism continues" and the strong initial public offer performance on Friday gave an additional boost to sentiment, said Wee Khoon Chong, APAC Macro Strategist at BNY.

** Among other major winners on Friday, chipmaker Hua Hong Semiconductor jumped nearly 10% to hit its highest since November 20, extending recent gains after the company announced a deal that would further enhance its 12-inch wafer foundry capacity.

** Search engine operator Baidu rallied 7.5% to the highest level since September 2023.