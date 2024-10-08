Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunges 9.4%, highest fall since 2008; here’s why

Hang Seng Index of Hong Kong has dropped by 9.4 per cent, which is its biggest decline since 2008. This drop has wiped out its highest gains made during a Chinese holiday.

Previously, Zheng Shanjie, the Chairperson of China's National Development and Reform Commission, stated that China was "fully confident" of accomplishing economic targets for 2024 and will use 200 billion yuan ($28.36 billion) from next year's budget to fund investment projects and support local governments, reported Reuters.

Shares of Chinese companies listed in the US dipped. The shares of Alibaba Group, JD.com and PDD Holdings dropped in the range of 5.9 per cent and 6.3 per cent.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's economic planning agency, on Tuesday laid out a set of actions to boost the economy. However, these actions did not involve major investments, which contributed to the 9.4 per cent drop in the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong.

China's proposed stimulus on Tuesday has disappointed investors and the global stocks dipped. The investors are now focusing on upcoming US inflation data and corporate results.

However, US stocks were trading higher in the initial stages, and the benchmark S&P 500 rebounded from a drop of almost 1 per cent in the previous session. The technology stocks gained about 1.3 per cent.

Also Read | Metal stocks plunge sharply as China fails to announce new stimulus measures

Impact of China's economic stimulus The impact of China's economic stimulus was also felt on a few stocks of companies in Europe and the United States that trade a lot with China. Shares of Estee Lauder fell by 2.3 per cent, whereas Wynn Resorts plunged by 2 per cent. Commodity markets, too, showed the impact of China's disappointing stimulus as the Brent crude futures dropped by nearly 2 per cent.

Earlier, the World Bank estimated that despite economic stimulus, China’s economic growth will further slow down in 2025. This might put extra pressure on economies in East Asia and the Pacific, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Also Read | World Bank forecasts further slowdown in China’s growth despite stimulus