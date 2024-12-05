Hospital stocks a bright spot for investors: 3 stocks to add to your watchlist
Summary
- India's healthcare sector is booming. And key hospital stocks like Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and Yatharth are seeing strong growth. What’s next for this sector?
India’s hospital sector is poised for significant growth on account of government-led interventions and policies like the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
India's hospital stocks are expected to benefit from anticipated growth in healthcare spending, funds management firm JM Financial Asset Management Ltd noted. It said the next two decades will see a significant increase in the number of individuals reaching retirement age.
In yet another boost to the sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government approved an expansion of a free health insurance program for all citizens aged 70 and above. This should eventually lead to more formalization of healthcare services, which would be good for the sector.
Per a report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's hospital market was valued at approximately ₹8.37 trillion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2024 to 2032.
Some of the industry's largest players—Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd—have seen stock price gains of 43% and 26%, respectively, in 2024 so far. This momentum is expected to persist as increased insurance coverage offers hospitals further motivation to expand in a country that has only 1.3 hospital beds per 1,000 people.
Let’s take a look at three stocks that are potentially poised to make the most of this tailwind the sector is benefiting from.