Hospital stocks a bright spot for investors: 3 stocks to add to your watchlist

By the end of fiscal 2024, Apollo operated a total of 7,945 beds. This includes 2,557 new beds and 1,603 beds which were already operational. The overall occupancy rate for the hospitals stood at 65% at the end of the fiscal, up from 64% the previous year, attributed to a significant rise in patient flows throughout the network. In July 2024, the hospital revealed its acquisition of ₹103 crore stake in its subsidiary, Apollo Health and Lifestyle (AHLL), through a rights issue. This strategic investment is designed to strengthen AHLL’s ability to deliver quality healthcare services throughout India. The funding will also support AHLL in its business operations, working capital needs, and future expansion plans.