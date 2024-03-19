Hotel industry market cap tripled since 2019; Jefferies sees momentum continuing in 2024
Hotel industry market cap has more than tripled since 2019 on strong earnings momentum & surprises, valuation re-rating on the back of the domestic travel theme, and 3 recent new listings, said Jefferies in a recent report. It sees earnings momentum remaining strong this year.
