Hotel shares continue to climb. Experts list out stocks to buy, sell or hold2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:33 AM IST
- Buy or sell stocks for today: Stock market experts believe that high risk traders can buy Lemon Tree shares
Listen to this article
Despite global economy reeling under the heat of slowdown and inflation concern, hotel stocks in India have delivered stellar return to its investors in recent times. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Indian Hotels Company shares have risen 80 per cent, shares of Lemon Tree Hotels too ascended to the tune of 80 per cent, EIH share price shot up around 50 per cent, Chalet stocks appreciated 65 per cent whereas Oriental Hotels shares surged around 60 per cent. As festive season has begun and it is expected to last till end of this year, market experts are expecting further rally in these stocks.