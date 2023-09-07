Hotel stocks maintain good momentum after strong Q12 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Growth driven by G20 events, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the wedding season
Hotel stocks are in the spotlight, reaching new highs on the stock market, driven by upcoming events, such a the G20 Summit, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the wedding season. The outlook for the stocks remains strong, despite a weak second quarter due to the monsoon.
