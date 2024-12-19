Markets
Three hotel stocks riding Santa’s wave: Is more cheer coming in 2025?
Brijesh Bhatia 4 min read 19 Dec 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Summary
- Amid choppiness in the broader market, the hotel sector appears set for a festive boost. These three stocks stand out.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As Christmas approaches, Indian equities are caught between the festive cheer and market fluctuations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less