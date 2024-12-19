Three hotel stocks riding Santa’s wave: Is more cheer coming in 2025?

While the Nifty’s chart currently shows a minor correction, there’s a silver lining for the bulls. The retracement has reached the 61.80% Fibonacci golden ratio at 23,872—a level historically known for halting bearish momentum and setting the stage for potential reversals. If the Nifty reclaims 24,089, it could mark the return of the bulls. Until then, however, let’s shift focus to a sector that’s poised to shine this holiday season: Hotels.