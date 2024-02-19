Hotels: 5 key reasons why Jefferies remains positive on hotel stocks post Q3
Stock Market Today: Hotel companies Q3 performance was led by strong improvement in ARR led by events, weddings and holiday season. The analyst expect revenues and margin improvement trend to continue. Here are five key highlights that keeps Jefferies positive on stocks in the sector
Indian Hotels , Lemon Tree Hotels , Chalet Hotels , EIH ltd share prices have seen 70-136% rise in their share prices during last one year.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message