Hotels join the fray as IPO frenzy continues
SummaryThe confidence to tap the market is backed by a strong comeback in company revenues. The hospitality industry is booming, thanks to a surge in travel after the pandemic—whether it’s for leisure, cultural exploration, or business.
While new-age ventures received all the spotlight in the markets, hospitality companies have quietly drawn serious interest from investors after the post-pandemic boom in travel and tourism. Samhi Hotels Ltd, Apeejay Surendra Park Hotels Ltd and Juniper Hotels Ltd have gone public, and some big-ticket block deals have happened. There’s more to come. A clutch of hotels companies has lined up initial public offerings (IPOs).