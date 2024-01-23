Hotels, tour operators, and more: 4 Key sectors to benefit from Ram Mandir inauguration
The eagerly awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir took place in Ayodhya on Jan 22. With over $10 billion in investments made, the city is expected to attract around 5-10 cr footfall every year. This influx of pilgrims is poised to create lucrative opportunities for many sectors. Let's take a look:
The eagerly awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir took place in Ayodhya on January 22. In the lead-up to this significant event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of substantial investments to transform Ayodhya into a smart city sparked a notable surge in various stock prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started