Housing demand trend to stay intact, says Jefferies; downgrades Prestige, Sobha, upgrades Mindspace REIT
The housing upcycle has been premium led, whose share has risen by 14 percentage points since 2019. Meanwhile, the affordable segment has been hurt by rising interest rates and income losses.
The Indian housing market volumes surged 25% YoY in 2023, doubling in 3-years, and this positive trend in the residential real estate demand is expected to stay intact, said Jefferies.
