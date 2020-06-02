Shares of HDFC were up +3.70% at 14:56 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HDFC shares traded +3.70% higher at ₹1802.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹3,12,114.98 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.40% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, LICHSGFIN rose 1.42%, IBULHSGFIN fell 0.43%, and DHFL fell 0.66%.

At day's high, HDFC shares rose as much as 4.04% to ₹1808.00, after opening at ₹1735.10. HDFC shares had closed at ₹1737.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹1732.05 to ₹1808.00 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC shares had a 52-week high of ₹2499.65 on Jan 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1473.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC shares have traded in a range of ₹1486.45 to ₹1860.00 while in the last week, between ₹1490.00 to ₹1808.00. 2.12 Lakh shares of HDFC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, HDFC had posted standalone revenues of ₹10555.18 crore and profits of ₹2113.8 crore.

