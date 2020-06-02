Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP.LTD. share price up 3.7% at 14:56 today

Shares of HDFC were up +3.70% at 14:56 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. HDFC shares traded +3.70% higher at 1802.00, giving it a market capitalization of 3,12,114.98 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.40% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, LICHSGFIN rose 1.42%, IBULHSGFIN fell 0.43%, and DHFL fell 0.66%.

At day's high, HDFC shares rose as much as 4.04% to 1808.00, after opening at 1735.10. HDFC shares had closed at 1737.75 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 1732.05 to 1808.00 on BSE.

On BSE, HDFC shares had a 52-week high of 2499.65 on Jan 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1473.1 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, HDFC shares have traded in a range of 1486.45 to 1860.00 while in the last week, between 1490.00 to 1808.00. 2.12 Lakh shares of HDFC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, HDFC had posted standalone revenues of 10555.18 crore and profits of 2113.8 crore.

