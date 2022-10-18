The company on Monday informed in an exchange filing that its “board at its meeting held on October 17, 2022 has approved the sub division or split of 1 (one) equity share of face value of ₹10 into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of ₹5 fully paidup." The board also approved the issue of 1 (one) bonus equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share.