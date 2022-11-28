Housing finance stock declares interim dividend, FIIs raise stake in Q2

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited (“the Board") at its meeting held on Monday, November 28, 2022, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Friday, December 09, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before Friday, December 23, 2022."